A few showers today, sun follows this afternoon

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >
A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore.More >
A Connecticut boy got an unpleasant surprise when he awoke to find a skunk in his bed.More >
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 14 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would slice US$21.7 billion over a decade, or 13.1 percent, from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) – what’s left of basic welfare for families facing economic hardship.More >
A fan at a professional baseball game in northern Nevada was hurt during an on-field promotional event involving "sumo wrestling" suits.More >
A Texas woman shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion, authorities said.More >
Hiroshima's appeal of "never again" on the 72nd anniversary Sunday of the world's first atomic bomb attack has gained urgency as North Korea accelerates work on its nuclear weapons program, showing its growing prowess with increasingly frequent missile launches.More >
A 4-month-old girl was found dead in Oklahoma after she was left inside an SUV for most of the day, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office said.More >
General Motors Co. is recalling roughly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide.More >
