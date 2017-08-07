A few showers today, sun follows this afternoon

Cooler than average temperatures settled into Mid-Michigan late last week and continued right into the weekend, but if you're not ready for the fall-like feel just yet, don't worry. We'll be warming up as the week goes on and it will be rather pleasant through the start of the week.

Today & Tonight

It's a very comfortable start to the day with out-the-door temperatures in the 50s and 60s as you get back into the routine today. Some patchy fog will be possible, but overall we do not expect major problems.

A few scattered showers will be possible through the morning and early afternoon hours, but we should be drying out later this afternoon. By the evening hours tonight, we should be dry.

Skies will feature plenty of cloud cover through the first half of the day, but we'll begin seeing clouds break up a bit by lunchtime, with more substantial clearing expected as the afternoon hours go on. Highs will be cooler again today, with most readings in the lower to middle 70s. Humidity values will remain low.

Clearing from this afternoon will hold through the overnight period and winds will remain light, which means already cooler temperatures will fall off a cliff tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, so the A/C is completely unnecessary tonight.

Some patchy fog is entirely on the table, but we do not expect major problems for the morning commute on Tuesday.

