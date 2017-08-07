Requests for sunshine answered

A bit of a mixed day across the region. Mostly dry and sunny with just on small line of thunderstorms rolling through the region. Thankfully the rain doesn't last too much longer. We will be drying out shortly and and from here we only improve. More summer-like weather is one the way as soon as tomorrow.

Overnight

With Monday evening's showers and storms either out the region or nonexistent, we're set for a cool but beautiful overnight period. High pressure parked over the Dakotas will begin to take hold, erasing just about all of the cloud cover from our skies.

Keep the air conditioners off, and the windows at least partially open for some great sleeping conditions. Outlying areas may even see lows slip to the upper 40s by morning, which could lead to some isolated patches of fog. Stay alert if traveling overnight or on Tuesday morning!

Tuesday

Aside from the chance of some patchy fog to start the day tomorrow will be beautiful and more seasonal.

We will wake up to chilly temperatures in the lower 50s so have the jacket ready to go, but after the sun rises and the fog burns off it will be a gorgeous late summer day for everyone.

Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with high pressure moving in, and warmer temperatures as well. Highs will climb into the lower 80s for Tuesday, which is about average for this time of the year.

Wednesday

The middle half of the work week starts on a bright note. High pressure from Tuesday sticks around and we will see another day of mostly sunny skies and warm summer temps.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 80s for most of the region with a slight increase in humidity. Still a good day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

We will see an increase in cloud cover late in the day Wednesday as our next system moves in closer. We will manage to stay dry Wednesday with rain holding off until Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.