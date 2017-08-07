Showers end, sun follows this afternoon

Cooler than average once again present today, and if you're not a fan of the fall-like feel, don't worry. We'll be warming up as the week goes on and it will be rather pleasant. We also have the sun returning after a gloomy start to the work week, from here we only improve.

Today & Tonight

The rain is coming to an end and the sun is on its way. A few scattered showers are left lingering near the I-69 corridor, but those showers are little more than some light drizzle. The rain will linger in the thumb and south for a few more hours before clearing out by about 2 PM.

Once the rain is gone the clouds will still stick around for a little while before they too clear from north to south. Those north are already seeing the sun and by the late afternoon the rest of the region will follow suit.

Skies will feature substantial clearing as the afternoon hours go on by this evening expect partly to mostly sunny skies for all of Mid-Michigan. Highs this afternoon are cooler again, with most readings in the lower to middle 70s. Humidity values will remain low. It will feel refreshing if not still a little fall-like.

Clearing from this afternoon will hold through the overnight period and winds will remain light, which means already cooler temperatures will fall even further tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, so the A/C is completely unnecessary tonight you may even need an extra blanket.

Some patchy fog is likely overnight into tomorrow morning, but we do not expect major problems for the morning commute on Tuesday.

Tuesday

Aside from the chance of some patchy fog to start the day tomorrow will be beautiful and more seasonal.

We will wake up to chilly temperatures in the lower 50s so have the jacket ready to go, but after the sun rises and the fog burns off it will be a gorgeous late summer day for everyone.

Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with high pressure moving in, and warmer temperatures as well. Highs will climb into the lower 80s for Tuesday, which is about average for this time of the year.

Wednesday

The middle half of the work week starts on a bright note. High pressure from Tuesday sticks around and we will see another day of mostly sunny skies and warm summer temps.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 80s for most of the region with a slight increase in humidity. Still a good day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

We will see an increase in cloud cover late in the day Wednesday as our next system moves in closer. We will manage to stay dry Wednesday with rain holding off until Thursday.

