Storms end this evening, clearing overnight

A bit of a mixed day across the region. Mostly dry and sunny with just on small line of thunderstorms rolling through the region. Thankfully the rain doesn't last too much longer. We will be drying out shortly and and from here we only improve. More summer-like weather is one the way as soon as tomorrow.

Tonight

What was suppose to be a quiet afternoon turned a little stormy as a scattered line of thunderstorms popped up due to lingering instability stirred up by early sunshine.

That line of thunderstorms continues to roll through part of the region early this evening. The line is currently moving south and east through the I-69 corridor close to the dinner hour. That line of storms is not particularly strong, but if it crosses your path you may see a quick heavy down pout or rumble off thunder.

Storms will continue to move south this evening with most of the activity coming to an end or moving south of or region shortly before sun set. Those not seeing the rain, which is most of us, will remain dry with partly cloudy skies this evening.

After this line of storms clear Mid-Michigan we will be dry for the rest of the evening and overnight. Clearing from this evening will hold through the overnight period and winds will remain light, which means already cooler temperatures will fall even further tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, so the A/C is completely unnecessary tonight you may even need an extra blanket.

Some patchy fog is likely overnight into tomorrow morning, but we do not expect major problems for the morning commute on Tuesday.

Tuesday

Aside from the chance of some patchy fog to start the day tomorrow will be beautiful and more seasonal.

We will wake up to chilly temperatures in the lower 50s so have the jacket ready to go, but after the sun rises and the fog burns off it will be a gorgeous late summer day for everyone.

Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with high pressure moving in, and warmer temperatures as well. Highs will climb into the lower 80s for Tuesday, which is about average for this time of the year.

Wednesday

The middle half of the work week starts on a bright note. High pressure from Tuesday sticks around and we will see another day of mostly sunny skies and warm summer temps.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 80s for most of the region with a slight increase in humidity. Still a good day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

We will see an increase in cloud cover late in the day Wednesday as our next system moves in closer. We will manage to stay dry Wednesday with rain holding off until Thursday.

