Police: Victim received texts from suspect after drive-by shooting

Two suspects are behind bars after a drive-by shooting and short vehicle pursuit in Michigan.

Troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post were called about 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 to reports of shots fired in a drive-by shooting near Howard City and Edmore Road in Reynolds Township.

Investigators soon learned while on scene the victim was receiving text messages from the suspect. Police were able to track the suspect to a gas station in Howard City and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The suspect fled in his vehicle and a pursuit began. It ended a few miles away behind a home where two suspects fled into a wooded area.

A Michigan State Police K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog was able to locate both suspects. During the search, police said one suspect tried to stab the K-9 with a pocket knife. The man was tased and taken into custody.

Both suspects are being held on several felony charges in the Montcalm County Jail. Their names have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.