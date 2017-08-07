Motorcyclist airlifted after dog runs into road - WNEM TV 5

Motorcyclist airlifted after dog runs into road

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries after authorities say a dog ran into the road, causing him to crash.

It happened about 3 p.m. Saturday, August 5 in the 11000 block of West Drew Road in Sherman Township.

Investigators said a 56-year-old John Smolka of Ithaca was riding his 2004 red Honda VTX 1300 with a group of riders when a dog ran into the road.

Smolka lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

When paramedics arrived on scene they found him unconscious but breathing, officials said. Smolka was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital with serious internal injuries.

His current condition is unknown.

Authorities released no further information on the dog. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.