Motorcyclist airlifted after dog runs into road

A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries after authorities say a dog ran into the road, causing him to crash.

It happened about 3 p.m. Saturday, August 5 in the 11000 block of West Drew Road in Sherman Township.

Investigators said a 56-year-old John Smolka of Ithaca was riding his 2004 red Honda VTX 1300 with a group of riders when a dog ran into the road.

Smolka lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

When paramedics arrived on scene they found him unconscious but breathing, officials said. Smolka was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital with serious internal injuries.

His current condition is unknown.

Authorities released no further information on the dog.

