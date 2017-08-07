Motorcyclists drop off toy donations to sick kids

Joyce Burpee wants to bring a little bit of sunshine to those who need it most.

For the eighth year in a row, she made a delivery to Saginaw Covenant's Pediatric Unit to put a smile on children's faces. Her delivery vehicle is a little different, but she's not alone.

More than 160 motorcyclists gathered to drop off toy donations for sick kids.

For Joyce, the ride and cause is close to home. Her grandson, Ryan Scott Burpee, Jr., died of cancer eight years ago. He was diagnosed at just 5-years-old.

Joyce has been riding for the cause ever since.

"One of the things that he used to say all the time is that he wanted to give away his toys because there were a lot of kids who didn't have toys, so I've continued the tradition," Joyce said.

She carries on the tradition by dropping off her biggest bear yet to the hospital where her grandson once stated. Joyce handed over her riding partner to 16-year-old Gabriella.

"I'm bringing you a new buddy. Take him home and love him," Joyce said.

The moment is what Joyce said keeps her coming back every year. Her most important goal is to remain optimistic for the kids.

"I just hope that they're outcome is better and pray that things will go well for them and that whatever they're there being ill with goes away and they get to go home and be happy," she said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.