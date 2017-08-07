Teen organizes 5K for cousin with cerebral palsy

Nathan Weidman isn't your average 17-year-old.

He runs cross country, gets good grades, is a family guy -- and he organizes 5K fundraisers in his free time.

Weidman thought of the idea by joining two important things in his life - cross country and his cousin Briggs.

"Hey buddy we're doing all this for you,” Weidman said.

The run isn't your average run either. Briggs is living with cerebral palsy and his family needs help with medical expenses.

Despite the storms, dozens came out this weekend to support Nathan’s favorite cousin.

Even though the 8-year-old is confined to a stroller, Weidman said he brings the most smiles to his family's faces.

"He loves noises like clapping. He loves that and if you get a balloon and kind of rub the balloon on his head or whatever he cracks up about that it's really funny,” Weidman said.

Briggs’ family is hoping the 5K brings in $4,000 because Briggs will need a bigger van soon.

"There are a lot of expenses that aren't covered by insurance when they should be, so I really wanted to put this together just to help you know raise money to go towards the expenses that aren't covered,” Weidman said.

Weidman's proud mom, Susie, said her son and this idea is an inspiration to everyone.

"For him to kind of take this on, we've all kind of jumped in and helped him but we're really proud that he wanted to do this for his cousin,” Susie Weidman said.

Weidman said there's no way he could have done this alone and hopes his idea spreads to anyone with a cause.

"I think it's important because it helps to show what people can do for each other you know and how much can really get done when people work together and how important love is together with family,” he said.

If you would like to donate to the Weidman family, click here.