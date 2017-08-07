800 volunteers to revitalize Midland neighborhood - WNEM TV 5

800 volunteers to revitalize Midland neighborhood

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Volunteers will pick up their hammers and slap on their tool belts Monday for a big neighborhood revitalization program. 

The program is happening in Midland all week. 

About 800 volunteers with Habitat for Humanity are expected to participate.

They will refurbish 15 homes in the area surrounding Midland High School. 

