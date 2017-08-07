Saginaw Spirit to announce new head coach - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw Spirit to announce new head coach

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Ontario Hockey League is about to gear up for another exciting season. 

Before the Saginaw Spirit hit the ice, they have a big announcement. Monday, the team plans to announce who will replace Spencer Carbery as its head coach. 

Carbery decided to leave the Spirit late last month to become an assistant coach in the American Hockey League.

The team will reveal its pick at 9 a.m. 

