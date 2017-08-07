Starbucks denies rumor of discounts for immigrants - WNEM TV 5

Starbucks denies rumor of discounts for immigrants

Posted: Updated:
Source: CNN Source: CNN
DETROIT (AP) -

Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.

Starbucks senior vice president of global communications, John Kelly, tells The Associated Press in an email that the rumor is "completely false. One hundred percent fake."

The company also took to Twitter to shoot down fake advertisements promoting the so-called "Dreamer Day."

The bogus ads promise 40 percent off any menu item for undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.