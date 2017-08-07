Coroner: Bones found in search for missing teacher not human - WNEM TV 5

Coroner: Bones found in search for missing teacher not human

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
PORTAGE, Mich. (WNEM) -

Authorities say bones found during the search for a missing Michigan teacher were not human.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT report a group called “Help Us Find Theresa Joan Lockhart” conducted the search and discovered the bones Saturday afternoon.

The group did not disclose a location of where the bones were found.

The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department were called to the area, but the coroner found the bones were deer bones, not human.

Theresa Lockhart vanished from her home in Portage on May 18. It was the school district that contacted police two days later, when she failed to show up for work. Her car was found at a Park and Ride, a few miles from her home.

Her husband, Christopher Lockhart, has been named a person of interest in the case. 

