Dow Chemical, DuPont to close merger August 31

DuPont and The Dow Chemical Company say they have cleared all regulatory hurdles and will complete their planned merger at the end of the month.

The two companies issued a statement Friday saying the merger will become official after the markets close Aug. 31, and that shares of the new DowDuPont company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange beginning Sept. 1 under the ticker symbol DWDP.

DuPont, based in Wilmington, Delaware and founded in 1802, employs about 46,000 workers, according to its annual report

Dow Chemical, based in Midlands, Michigan employs about 56,000 people.

After the merger, the company will have dual headquarters in Michigan and Delaware.

The companies announced their plans to merge in December 2015.

