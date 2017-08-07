Report: Foxconn planning Michigan research facility

An Apple supplier hailed by President Trump as "one of the truly great companies of the world” may be expanding into Michigan.

Crain’s Detroit Business reports electronics giant Foxconn plans to grow a research and development facility in Michigan with focus on the auto industry.

CEO Terry Gou said in an interview with a Chinese newspaper the company will develop "next generation auto technology, such as Internet of Vehicle (IOV) and self-driving cars" in Michigan, reported Crain’s.

Gov. Rick Snyder met with Gou on Saturday as part of the governor’s trade mission to China.

We are proud to celebrate 35 years of this long-term friendship between Michigan and Sichuan. https://t.co/VQZYqijSg9 pic.twitter.com/h41Wu08Rra — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) August 4, 2017

Crain’s reported Snyder confirmed the meeting, saying he believed Michigan had a “strong future” with Foxconn.

The Taiwanese company recently announced a $10 billion investment in Wisconsin, but industry observers are skeptical, highlighting the Taiwanese company's accomplishments poor record on worker rights, its goal of replacing workers with robots, and a history of grand promises that don't always play out.

"American workers should be wary," said Eli Friedman, associate professor of international and comparative labor at Cornell University, adding that Foxconn had a history of getting "headlines that rarely match the reality."

He pointed to an announcement in 2013 by Foxconn of plans to build a $30 million plant in Pennsylvania that have so far not come to fruition.

Foxconn told CNN that its interest in Pennsylvania remains strong, but the state government has not yet been able to commit to the level of support necessary to make the project "economically viable."

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.