Garage fire causes heavy smoke near I-75

A garage fire created quite the smoky scene for drivers during their Monday morning commute.

Drivers could see the heavy smoke just before 9 a.m. from southbound I-75 in Buena Vista Township, between M-46 and Bridgeport.

Viewers told TV5 the smoke caused a distraction on the interstate and slowed traffic in the area. There were no officials closures on I-75 due to the fire, according to MDOT.

It’s unclear how much damage was caused or if there were any injuries.

