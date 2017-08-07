Garage fire causes heavy smoke near I-75 - WNEM TV 5

Garage fire causes heavy smoke near I-75

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy: Tony Michalak? Courtesy: Tony Michalak?
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A garage fire created quite the smoky scene for drivers during their Monday morning commute.

Drivers could see the heavy smoke just before 9 a.m. from southbound I-75 in Buena Vista Township, between M-46 and Bridgeport.

Viewers told TV5 the smoke caused a distraction on the interstate and slowed traffic in the area. There were no officials closures on I-75 due to the fire, according to MDOT.

It’s unclear how much damage was caused or if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.