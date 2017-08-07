BREAKING: Farmers in 14 Michigan counties eligible for flood loa - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Farmers in 14 Michigan counties eligible for flood loans

Credit: Michigan State Police Aviation Division Credit: Michigan State Police Aviation Division
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Farmers and ranchers in 14 Michigan counties are eligible for emergency loans due to widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.

The update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture comes after President Donald Trump last week made a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties.

Trump's declaration made federal funding available to residents and business owners in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland counties for things such as temporary housing, repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. The assistance also aids the Saginaw Chippewa tribe within Isabella County.

Monday's announcement includes those four counties and the Indian tribe, as well as other counties declared contiguous disaster areas. Those counties include Arenac, Clare, Gratiot, Mecosta, Montcalm, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, Saginaw and Tuscola.

