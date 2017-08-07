Boater rescued from Lake Huron after stranded three hours

A boater was rescued from Lake Huron over the weekend after he spending several hours in the water.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 6 near Lexington.

Investigators said 53-year-old Carl Ulfig of Sandusky was about three miles offshore when he came across a small sinking boat and a man in the water.

Ulfig and his passengers pulled the man out of the water, start warming him up and bring him into Lexington Harbor.

Investigators learned the 29-year-old Lexington man was out on his 14ft. camouflaged boat by himself when he hit a large wave. The wave knocked the man off the boat, and caused the vessel to take on water.

Officials said the man didn’t have a life jacket on board, so he emptied the plastic gas tank and used it to keep himself above water.

He told emergency responders he was in the water for about three hours.

The incident is still under investigation, but authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

