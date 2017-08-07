Video shows shark shot and left to die in the ocean

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death.

This comes after another recent video showing a shark being violently dragged in the water.

"This video tape speaks for itself. It is heinous,” said Russ Rector, a South Florida animal activist.

Rector said the person who took the video sent it to him. It’s now part of a state investigation.

"He didn't even have the knowledge, the courtesy, or the empathy to put the bullet in the shark's head. He shot the shark repeatedly in the gills,” Rector said.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife investigators are also involved.

"That video was forwarded to us as a result of the public outcry from the first shark dragging video. The video is being investigated and FWC can't confirm identities,” a spokesperson said.

The first video FWC received last month shows a shark violently dragged behind a boat. The men involved in that video are believed to be from the Sarasota area but no arrests have been made.

FWC is also investigating a hammerhead being used as a beer bong.

A group laughs as one man is drinking the beer from below the shark's body.

"That makes it monstrous. Pouring that liquid into that shark. That shark was probably far gone or on its way out already,” shark expert Eric Hovland said.

It’s unclear where the current video was taken or when.

The FWC said it is illegal to shoot a shark in Florida waters, but it's not against the law in federal waters. What animal activists said makes them so upset is the men on the boat are smiling and laughing while the shark suffers.

“Shooting a shark in the gills is not an instant kill. That shark slowly bled out. And suffocated,” Rector said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife investigators are asking for any information about the people in that video.

Governor Rick Scott said he wants to make sure Florida’s fishing regulations strictly prohibit "inhumane acts."

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

