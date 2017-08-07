BREAKING: Serra Automotive buys out Draper dealership in Saginaw

Looking to trade in your vehicle? A local dealership is expanding their inventory.

“We are thrilled to officially be back in the Saginaw market,” said Joe Serra, President of Serra Automotive. “And we couldn’t ask for a better match than merging with the Draper team and their long history of putting the customer first. Plus, our location on Bay Road puts us right in the middle of all the action!”

The new dealership names will be Serra Chevrolet and Serra Toyota. While the name of the buildings have changed, the company said a lot of the faces inside each store will remain the same.

“It’s all about people. They’re the key,” Serra said. “We did our homework and found the team in place to be outstanding. We are looking forward to a smooth transition and keeping the same friendly faces Draper customers have come to know."

The addition of the two new stores in Saginaw brings the total Serra dealerships in Michigan to 21.

The automotive network is based in Grand Blanc and ranks among the top 10 privately-held automotive groups in the nation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.