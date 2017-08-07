Marijuana licensing meeting planned in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Marijuana licensing meeting planned in Bay City

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan city is looking to explore the medical marijuana business.

City Commissioners plan to meet Monday to discuss the idea of allowing medical dispensaries within Bay City limits.

The meeting will focus on necessary licensing and the type of revenue the city could expect from the industry.

Bangor and Pinconning Townships both recently approved similar measures.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Bay City Hall, however no formal votes are expected on the matter. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.