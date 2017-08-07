Marijuana licensing meeting planned in Bay City

A Mid-Michigan city is looking to explore the medical marijuana business.

City Commissioners plan to meet Monday to discuss the idea of allowing medical dispensaries within Bay City limits.

The meeting will focus on necessary licensing and the type of revenue the city could expect from the industry.

Bangor and Pinconning Townships both recently approved similar measures.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Bay City Hall, however no formal votes are expected on the matter.

