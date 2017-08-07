First there was Hot-N-Ready, now get ready for Reserve-N-Ready

First there was Hot-N-Ready, and now Little Caesars is testing out Reserve-N-Ready.

The Detroit-based pizza chain is working to transform the way you pick up your pizza pie by rolling out the Pizza Portal.

Here’s how it works. First, you place an order and prepay via the Little Caesars mobile app.

When your order is ready, you’ll get a notification, and that’s your cue to head to the store.

When you get there, skip the line and go directly to the Pizza Portal. Punch in a 3-digit pin, or scan a QR code, and the door on your secured compartment will open.

Grab your hot, customized order, and that’s it.

While the system is only in select stores right now, it is expected to expand to other markets later this year.

“The genuine purpose behind integrating advanced technology into our stores is all about improving the customer experience, and building on our convenience and quality,” said David Scrivano, President and CEO of Little Caesars. “We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how to mesh mobile with our HOT-N-READY® model to improve on the World’s Easiest Way to Pizza®. We changed the pizza game when we introduced HOT-N-READY®. We think RESERVE-N-READY™ featuring our breakthrough Pizza Portal has the potential to do it again.”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.