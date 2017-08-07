Township trustee critically hurt by alleged drunk driver - WNEM TV 5

Township trustee critically hurt by alleged drunk driver

Posted: Updated:
Steve Wilson Steve Wilson
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man has been charged, accused of driving drunk and critically injuring a Hampton Township trustee who was riding on a motorcycle.

Police were called to Center and Finn roads in Bay County’s Hampton Township about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Investigators said Steve Wilson, 38, from Essexville was driving a minivan on Center when he attempted to turn onto Finn.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

That’s when he hit Tom Foret who was riding his motorcycle, said  Lt. Michael Wedding with the Hampton Township Police Department

Foret, who is currently a Hampton Township trustee and was formerly a Hampton Township supervisor, was critically hurt. He was taken to St. Mary’s of Michigan in Saginaw.

Foret suffered injuries to his lungs, sternum, ribs, pelvis and ankle.

This is Wilson’s fourth drunken driving offense and he does not have a valid driver’s license, Wedding said.

Wedding also confirmed a Breathalyzer test done at the scene showed Wilson had a blood alcohol level of .17.

Foret was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.