Restitution claims being OK'd in case of rogue cancer doc Fata

Federal officials say restitution claims are being approved in the case of a Detroit-area doctor who put patients through needless cancer treatments.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said Monday about three-quarters of the claims submitted so far have been approved. They have been filed by or on behalf of former patients of Farid Fata, who is serving a 45-year prison sentence.

The statement says those whose claims were denied may request reconsideration before Aug. 23. Federal prosecutors acknowledge the process has been "difficult for victims and their families," but the goal is to distribute Fata's assets to all who have submitted an eligible claim.

The government says it seized roughly $12 million during prosecution, instituted the restitution process and hired a facilitator.

