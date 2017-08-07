Smiling suspects caught on camera, can you identify them? - WNEM TV 5

Smiling suspects caught on camera, can you identify them?

Source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office Source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office
LAPEER COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

They won’t be smiling when you help investigators track down these suspects.

Imlay City Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help tracking down suspects in a recent breaking and entering in Imlay City.

If you know either of these people or have any information that could help in the investigation, call the tip line at (810) 245-1374.

