Class back in session for school with balanced calendar

Most kids will be staying up late, sleeping in and spending time with friends for almost another month.

But one local school district is already back in session.

On Monday students pulled out their books and pencils for the first time this school year at Flint's Freeman Elementary School.

It is one of a few schools with a balanced calendar in Mid-Michigan and the only one in Flint's history.

"I'm so excited to be able to be the first school to do this," Principal Anita Stewart said.

Stewart said this is the second year the school has implemented a balanced school schedule. It is the only school in the Flint district to do so.

"A traditional school year, they have a 10-week summer. We only have five, but you take the other five weeks and you spread them out throughout the school year," Stewart said.

Stewart said when people see an Aug. 7 start date they might think of all the negatives that come with the new schedule, but she said she has already witnessed the positive change.

"I can say we've seen a lot of improvement. Our referrals decreased 58 percent last year," Stewart said.

As of now, when the students move up in grade levels they will go back to the traditional school calendar, which is having the summer months off.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Bilal Tawab said even with the transition the students will be stronger academically.

"We will keep it. Ultimately, it will help address that summer learning loss," Tawab said.

Tawab said he hopes more schools will change to the balanced school schedule.

"The ultimate question is, is it good for kids? And it's good for kids. So let's make it happen," Tawab said.

Stewart said this year will be the year to determine if the balanced school schedule has helped to improve the students' grade point averages.

