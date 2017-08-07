Report ranks safest cities to live in Michigan

A new report by SafeWise has ranked the 20 safest cities in Michigan and three of them are in Mid-Michigan.

The list was determined by data from the 2015 FBI Crime Report.

"Each of the safest cities that made our 2017 list boasts both violent and property crime rates that are significantly below the state and national averages. In fact, four of these cities reported absolutely no violent crimes, according to the FBI’s most recent data, and 95% had zero incidents of murder or nonnegligent manslaughter. Additionally, eight of these safe cities reported no murders and no incidents of rape," SafeWise said on its website.

Lapeer Township came in at number two, Thetford Township at number four and Flushing Township at number eight.

Gaines Township was ranked 13 causing some people to think it was the Genesee County township, but as the SafeWise map shows it is actually the Kent County township.

