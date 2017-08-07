Police search for suspects who 'forgot to pay for their gas'

Police are searching for two separate suspects who "forgot to pay for their gas."

The first suspect was driving a pick-up truck and the second suspect was driving a motorhome.

Both incidents happened in the city of Gladwin.

Police released a photo of the driver of the motorhome and said the incident happened on Aug. 7.

If you have any information on the owners of the vehicles contact the Gladwin Police Department at 989-426-7879.

