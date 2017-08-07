Almost 30 kayakers rescued from Lake Huron

Almost 30 kayakers were rescued from Lake Huron on Sunday.

It happened in Port Austin after one kayaker got caught in a storm and called for help.

The woman called Huron Central Dispatch about 4:20 p.m. after she got caught in a storm about a mile and a half from the Port Austin Harbor. The storm had high waves and winds with gusts more than 30 miles per hour, the Huron County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff deputies were already in the harbor checking other kayakers when they received the call.

By the end of it, rescuers assisted nearly 30 kayakers back to shore, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

There were no injuries reported.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Port Austin Fire Department, Port Austin Kayak and the United States Coast Guard.

The sheriff's office would like to stress kayakers should know their limits and their kayak's limits.

"This includes being very vigilant of the weather, which forecasts had been indicating the threat of storms and Doppler radar had been giving warning that the storms were forming west of the Tawas area and south and heading our way. Cellular telephones have the capabilities of obtaining this information from the National Weather Service’s website and it’s recommended that all mariners constantly monitor a weather radar on days like yesterday," Hanson said.

