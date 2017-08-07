Pirates shutdown Tigers 3-zip - WNEM TV 5

Pirates shutdown Tigers 3-zip

Posted: Updated:
Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers
PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Trevor Williams allowed one hit over seven dominant innings to outduel Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann and lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-0 victory on Monday night.
   Williams (5-4) struck out five and walked two, giving up only a leadoff single to James McCann in the third. Williams threw a career-high 107 pitches and never allowed a runner to third base. The Pirates have won three straight and four out of five.
   Francisco Cervelli gave the Pirates the early lead with an RBI double off Zimmermann (7-9) in the second. John Jaso provided some late insurance with a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh.
   Zimmermann struck out three and walked two in seven innings. The Tigers have dropped three straight following a four-game winning streak.
Copyright Associated Press 2017.   All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.