Softball team disqualified from series after Snapchat post

Among the hustle and bustle at Richmond International Airport was a group of family members waiting for their softball players who were set to play in the World Series Championship game in Kirkland, Washington.

"all that these girls had worked for all summer long had just been taken away because one little lapse in judgment,” said Scott Curry, team manager:

Atlee's All-Star Softball Team was disqualified from the Junior League World Series due to a social media post of a photo with the girls sticking their middle fingers up to the camera with the caption "watch out host."

"I do think it was harsh. They didn't take a whole lot of time to investigate to see what else happened they just made a quick decision and it is what it is,” Curry said.

Curry said coaches work to instill good conduct with the girls.

"They know the difference between right and wrong. They just made a mistake. Hopefully, no one's gonna hold this against them for the future,” Curry said.

"I could not grasp it as an adult, I can only imagine what they went through as a child as well and still dealing with it as well,” said Matt Pastore, an Atlee parent:

The team reached the World Series after going undefeated in both the Virginia State and Southeast Regional Tournaments.

Pastore has a 14-year-old on the team who is having a hard time dealing with the incident.

"You can bury your head in the sand and run from it and run from it, or you can acknowledge it, accept it and move on from it and teach others what happened,” Pastore said.

This team is working to brush themselves off after this loss.

“They’ve already moved on,” Pastore said.

A statement from Atlee's All-Star Softball Team read in part:

"We are deeply disappointed this social media post did not reflect the core values of Little League International or Atlee Little League. We expect Little League International will take the time to fully investigate the matter, and we will comply with this investigation by providing all information about unpleasant interactions including the social media post and the time leading up to that event not all of which were on the part of those of the Atlee softball team."

