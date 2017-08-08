Sex offender wants to open business next to Michigan toy store

Would you take your children to a toy store if you knew the business next door was run by a sex offender?

Reece Adkins said he is trying to get back on his feet.

"Yes, I made a mistake. I paid my price for that mistake and now I'm trying to get my life started back over,” Adkins said.

The mistake? Michigan law calls it a Tier III sex offense. Adkins served 14 years behind bars after committing sexual conduct against a person under the age of 13.

"It's disgusting. I don't think a sex offender should be downtown where there are kids,” Robert Seales said.

However, Adkins isn't breaking any laws. He's not within 1,000 feet of a school and there's no law about being next to a toy store.

"This is a good positive standpoint for the community because it is somebody who does have a felony who is trying to improve,” Adkins said.

The owner of the toy store said they were unaware Adkins is a sex offender. They also said the landlord will be cancelling Adkins’ lease.

"Just because somebody has done something wrong doesn't mean that they can't succeed. That they can't improve, correct from their mistakes and push forward,” Adkins said.

