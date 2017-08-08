ELECTION DAY: Residents vote on key contests across Mid-Michigan

Get read to head to the polls, it's Election Day in Mid-Michigan!

Before you cast your vote, let's take a look at some of the key contests happening locally:

Bay City

In Bay City, voters are asked to narrow down the field in two races for the city commission. The 1st and 5th wards are both contested primaries. The top two candidates in each race will be on the ballot in November.

Vassar

Vassar Public Schools are asking voters to approve a bond issue to replace the high school academic wing and cover improvements in all of the district's school buildings. It's a slimmed down version of the bond issue rejected in May.

Millington

Millington Community Schools want voters to approve a bond proposal allowing $18.5 million for improvements to schools and athletic facilities.

Flint

In the city of Flint, a primary election is being held for city council positions in six of the nine wards. Nearly two dozen candidates are running, with the top two finishers squaring off Nov. 7.

Some big changes are proposed for the Flint City Charter, including clarifying the role of council and emphasizing ethics and water payment assistance.

For those city of Flint voters who cast their ballots at Eisenhower School, due to construction in the area, you should use the Miller Road or Cummings Avenue entrances.

Tuscola County

Two proposals will go before voters in Tuscola County. One will increase funding for senior services.

The county currently taxes residents 20-cents per $1,000 to operate senior programs, but officials are asking to increase that to 32-cents. If approved, the measure will raise more than $500,000 for senior citizens in its first year.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office also wants to increase its road patrol millage from .9 mills to 1.33.

If approved, the measure will raise more than $200,000,300 for the road patrol in the first year.

Standish-Sterling

Voters in Bay, Gladwin an Arenac Counties will get to vote on a new bond proposal for the Standish-Sterling School District. The bond would be worth up to, but no more than, $2,000,000,560 or .25 mills for 11 years.

The money will be used for remodeling and improvements.



Burton

Residents will be asked to select three candidates for city council. Among the contenders are two incumbents and one former councilman.

Bryon Schools

In Genesee and Shiawassee Counties, some voters will be asked to approve or deny a sinking fund millage proposal for Byron Schools. The district seeks a 2-year, 3 mill levy to pay for building repairs and various improvements.

Reese Schools

In Bay, Saginaw and Tuscola Counties, voters will decide on an operating millage for Reese Public Schools District equaling 18-cents of every taxable $1,000 - that's 18 mills to keep the school operating.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

