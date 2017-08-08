Classic August weather

Warm, summer-time temps, low humidity, light winds, and plenty of sunshine. The perfect recipe for a spectacular summer day all across Mid-Michigan. Take some time to be outdoors today as it is beautiful! We will see similar conditions tomorrow, but as we get closer to the end of the week you may need the umbrella. The full breakdown is below.

Overnight

Mostly clear skies will reign supreme once again across Mid-Michigan overnight. Some occasional waves of high clouds will hold temperatures a bit more in check, though.

Lows by morning will dip to the middle and upper 50s, rather than Tuesday morning's upper 40s and low 50s. Overall, it will be comfortable and worth keeping the windows open for another night of pleasant sleeping conditions.

Wednesday

Another nice summer day on the way tomorrow. More sunshine is expected for Wednesday with temperatures similar to today. We'll start chilly in the 50s then warm up quickly toward lunchtime. High temperatures on Wednesday should be a touch warmer than Tuesday with more readings in the lower 80s.

Winds are expected to be light, and in these types of situations, we tend to develop a lake breeze. Those winds coming from the water can lead to some areas of rising air inland and kick off a few showers and storms. We expect a chance to see some lake breeze showers tomorrow, but activity won't be widespread.

That activity will largely be tied to the heating of the day, so anything that develops on Wednesday afternoon will likely fade into the evening hours, which will be good news for any outdoor plans in the evening as we will dry out by then.

Thursday

As we head towards the second half of the work week our nice weather turns a little stormy. Most of the day on Thursday will be pleasant with sunshine and warm temps in the lower 80s.

Sunny skies will turn cloudy as we head throughout the day with our next chance for showers and storms arriving by Thursday evening. Storms Thursday will be scattered, but unlike previously this week they will last through the evening and into Friday.

Highs will also be a little cooler towards the end of the work week with highs slipping into the middle and upper 70s.

