Gorgeous Tuesday ahead in Mid-Michigan

While not a completely dry day yesterday, the evening really cleared up in Mid-Michigan providing a great night for any plans outdoors. If you thought the evening hours of yesterday were nice, more of the same is on the way for today!

Today & Tonight

Temperatures are the big story for the Tuesday morning commute as plenty of locations have fallen into the lower 50s if not the upper 40s! Depending on your preferences, we may be in jacket or sweatshirt territory.

If you are headed out with a warmer top, be sure you can throw it aside later this afternoon. Temperatures will jump into the middle 70s by lunchtime, with upper 70s and lower 80s expected during the afternoon. Humidity values should remain low, so we'll be warming up and feeling good!

Chances for a stray shower or sprinkle aren't impossible today, but chances are very slim. If you happen to feel a few rain drops, it shouldn't last long.

Otherwise, expect sunshine to carry into the evening hours of tonight with skies expected to be clear overnight. Lows will fall off into the 50s again, just not quite as chilly as this morning.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.