Dow Chemical hosting hiring event

Dow Chemical is hosting a hiring event to scope out new, talented workers.

Company representatives will be at the Dow Event Center looking to fill a variety of jobs at different skill levels.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Job seekers are asked to dress well, and be sure to bring your resume.

