School year delayed at Corunna schools due to ongoing renovations

Summer break just got a little bit longer for some Mid-Michigan children.

According to a statement posted to the district’s Facebook page, Corunna Public Schools will not open in August due to ongoing renovations taking more time than expected.

A bond proposal was approved in Nov. 2015 allowing renovation work to begin last fall at Elsa Meyer Elementary school.

“Contractors have been working on all the buildings in the district and have worked hard to complete summer work in order to begin school on time. Up until last week, there was continued optimism the building would be ready for the scheduled August 24 start date,” a statement from the district said.

Unfortunately, the buildings will not be ready.

The district said there are many reasons for the delay in the school season, including all district roofs now being completed and major unforeseen problems.

“Poor soil conditions in parking lots, finding additional asbestos (and then having to wait for a 10-day notice before it could be removed), difficulty in removing the wall in the high school office, and the continual findings of problems in the bathrooms being redone at EM and LP,” the statement said.

Now, the first day of classes will be Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“Like you, we are all disappointed, but we want to make sure the buildings are pristine and ready to go when our students return. We owe that to our students and our community, who supported our efforts with the bond in the first place,” the statement said.

