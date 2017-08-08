Man charged with making cyber threats to underage girls

A 26-year-old man from Bakersfield, California, has been charged with making online threats to blow up two Indiana high schools.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Indianapolis says Monday that Buster Hernandez also is accused of making cyber threats to juvenile females and producing child pornography.

Hernandez appeared Friday in a California courtroom and is expected to be transported to Indianapolis to face charges.

Authorities say a Plainfield, Indiana girl was threatened via Facebook in December 2015 after she refused to send sexually explicit photos of herself over the internet. The threats prompted the Dec. 19, 2015, closings of Plainfield and Danville high schools and a shopping center.

Earlier that week, threatening emails were sent to other school districts across the country. Schools in Los Angeles were closed for a day.

A federal criminal complaint shows a California man accused of threatening an Indiana girl after she refused to send sexually explicit photos over the internet also had communications with a Michigan girl and another in Indiana.

An FBI agent says in an affidavit that Hernandez also threatened the Michigan girl if she didn’t send sexually explicit images and videos. He told the second Indiana girl to attend and take notes at a Jan. 19, 2016, community forum at which his threats were discussed.

Online threats prompted officials at Plainfield and Danville high schools to close the buildings on Dec. 19, 2015.

Hernandez was arrested after online communications were traced to a computer.

