Police search for suspect after B&E at Marlette restaurant

A local restaurant owner is left cleaning up after a suspect broke into his business and stole cash from the register.

It happened between 12:45 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Treve’s Pizza in Marlette.

Investigators said the glass to the front door of the restaurant was found broken out with a large rock that was next to the business.

The damage was found by a person delivering the paper and immediately reported to police, officials said.

Once inside, investigators said the suspect was able to break into the register and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials did not say whether there was surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlette Police Department at 989-635-2008.

