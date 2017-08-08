Memorial to military dogs being unveiled in Michigan

A memorial to military dogs is being unveiled this week in suburban Detroit.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports the War Dog Monument at the Orion Veterans Memorial in Lake Orion will be dedicated to dogs that served with military members. A ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday that includes a blessing of the monument.

The ceremony will include a salute by retired war dogs. A ceremony to retire damaged American flags is planned for later in the day.

