Flint terrorist attack suspect called himself 'soldier of Allah'

Newly obtained federal court documents show the Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport officer came to Flint with the sole purpose of "killing armed U.S. government employees" in the name of Allah.

Amor Ftouhi, 49, from Montreal, is charged with committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security after he attacked and slashed a Bishop International Airport Officer in the neck.

According to court documents, Ftouhi lunged at Lt. Jeff Neville while yelling “Allah Akbar,” which means “God is great” in Arabic.

Investigators said Ftouhi stabbed Neville in the neck and sliced his throat with a 12-inch serrated blade before the officer and several others subdued and restrained him.

After they wrestled Ftouhi to the ground, witnesses told investigators he yelled “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.”

Neville was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Doctors said the knife was just millimeters from cutting major arteries and veins. Neville was released from the hospital about a week after the attack.

Court documents how in an interview after his arrest, Ftouhi told FBI agents he entered the United States “with the sole purpose of killing armed U.S. government employees.”

Ftouhi said it was his “mission” and called himself a “soldier of Allah.” He also threatened to kill the agents interviewing him if given the chance, according to court documents.

Ftouhi told the agents he planned to kill Neville and take his gun to kill more police officers. He also said he hoped Neville was going to die, investigators said.

During the interview, court documents show Ftouhi idealized Usama Bin Laden and celebrated the attacks of September 11, 2001, considered the United States “an enemy of Allah.”

According to court documents, Ftouhi also told agents there would be others coming to harm the U.S., though he could not give specifics.

Ftouhi is facing life in prison if convicted on both charges.

