BREAKING: Crash involving 2 semis closes busy Midland roads

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Courtesy: Matthew Marko Courtesy: Matthew Marko
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A crash involving two semis is closing traffic in the Midland County area.

The crash was reported by Midland Police Department at about 10:45 a.m. in the area of E. Patrick and Washington.

Officials said the crash involved two semi-trucks. It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time. 

Police have both Washington and E. Patrick completely shut down. 

Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more. 

