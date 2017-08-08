Driver arrested for OWI after hitting apartment complex - WNEM TV 5

Driver arrested for OWI after hitting apartment complex

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

A man has been arrested after allegedly driving into an apartment complex.

It happened early Tuesday morning at Oxford Row apartments in Mt. Pleasant.

Mt. Pleasant Public Information Officer Jeff Browne said the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

His name has not been released, pending his arraignment.

