PHOTOS: Inside the nearly $3M Michigan home

A sprawling 15,000-square foot mansion that sits on 20-acres of land near a Michigan lake hopes to sell for nearly $3 million.

The three-story Victorian-style home rests along Long Lake at 11085 Blaine Road in Brighton.

It features a gourmet kitchen, six full-bathrooms, a one-of-a-kind master suite, and a resort-style sunken pool with waterfall and slide, according to its listing on RE/MAX Select agent Shane Adams.

>>See the photos here<<

The property also boasts a custom garage with over 5,000 square feet and a 9,000 square feet warehouse for all your fast toys or business needs.

Adams said the property could also double as a horse farm.

More over-the-top features of the house include:

A two-lane bowling alley

A movie theater room

An antique bar

A full ice cream parlor

A resort-style sunken pool and patio area with an underground water slide, above ground slide, waterfall and full outdoor kitchen

A saltwater fish tank built into the wall of the great room.

A decorative pond and fountain featuring a statue of Neptune out front

A Tuscany-inspired, gourmet kitchen

To see the full listing, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.