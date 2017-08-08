PHOTOS: Inside the nearly $3M Michigan home - WNEM TV 5

PHOTOS: Inside the nearly $3M Michigan home

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

A sprawling 15,000-square foot mansion that sits on 20-acres of land near a Michigan lake hopes to sell for nearly $3 million.  

The three-story Victorian-style home rests along Long Lake at 11085 Blaine Road in Brighton. 

It features a gourmet kitchen, six full-bathrooms, a one-of-a-kind master suite, and a resort-style sunken pool with waterfall and slide, according to its listing on RE/MAX Select agent Shane Adams.

The property also boasts a custom garage with over 5,000 square feet and a 9,000 square feet warehouse for all your fast toys or business needs. 

Adams said the property could also double as a horse farm.

More over-the-top features of the house include:

  • A two-lane bowling alley
  • A movie theater room 
  • An antique bar
  • A full ice cream parlor
  • A resort-style sunken pool and patio area with an underground water slide, above ground slide, waterfall and full outdoor kitchen
  • A saltwater fish tank built into the wall of the great room.
  • A decorative pond and fountain featuring a statue of Neptune out front
  • A Tuscany-inspired, gourmet kitchen

To see the full listing, click here

