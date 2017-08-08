3,200 gal. of raw sewage spills into Midland storm system

More than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewage flowed into the Midland storm water system Monday evening.

A break in a sanitary sewer force main was discovered under N. Saginaw Road between Hillcrest Road and W. St. Andrews.

The City of Midland Wastewater Plant reports that around 3,200 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the system before the break was isolated and stopped, about two hours and ten minutes after discovery.

Crews are now working to repair the sewer main.

The work has forced the middle three lanes of N. Saginaw Road, between W. St. Andrews Road and Hillcrest Roads to be closed for repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to find a different route.

For more information, please contact the City of Midland Wastewater Treatment Plant at 989-837-3500.

