Lapeer County Sheriff: Be on the lookout for pair of scammers

A local sheriff’s office is warning residents to be on the look-out for a pair of scammers.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a resident on Haines Road in Arcadia Township.

The resident said that they were approached by two men on August 3 who claimed they worked with a company based out of Saginaw.

The pair claimed they were doing work in the area and offered to seal coat the driveway at a “reduced rate”.

The resident and men reached an agreement, with work scheduled to happen on August 4.

The work was postponed until August 7, and when the resident reached out to the company that day, the company said they didn’t have crews in the area.

The men were driving two large white trucks. And the resident said that when they were talking, the second man approached the first and said: “your mom called”. After that, they left quickly. It’s speculated this might be code.

If you have any information, call Sgt. Craig Miller at (810) 664-1801.

