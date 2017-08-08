One person killed in tubing accident on Sand Lake

One woman is dead after a tubing accident on a Clare County lake.

Michigan State Police said that on Sunday, August 6, a boat was pulling two people on a tube on Sand Lake.

The boat made a sharp turn, swinging the tube in the other direction, and causing the tubers to hit a boat that was tied to a dock.

The boat then continued on to hit a different boat at a different dock before coming to a stop.

Troopers said witnesses helped remove the victim from the water but she later died at the hospital.

The other person on the tube had minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, although a toxicology report is being done.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.