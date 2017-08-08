Crews respond to fire at Bay County business - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to fire at Bay County business

Courtesy: Alea Martinez Courtesy: Alea Martinez
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Crews are at the scene of a fire at a Bay County business.

The fire happened about 3:25 p.m. at Howe Auto Parts, 3635 S. Huron Road.

TV5 has a crew on its way to the scene and will update once more information is available.

