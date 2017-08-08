Record-keeping errors by sheriff's office yields no charges

Authorities say no charges will be brought in connection with mishandled evidence by a Michigan sheriff's department that led to the dismissal of roughly 80 cases.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said in a release Tuesday he spoke with Washtenaw County Prosecutor Brian Mackie, who reviewed the case. Washtenaw Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steven Hiller confirmed the conversation and conclusion that charges wouldn't be brought.

An audit of the Ingham sheriff's department evidence room earlier this year revealed nearly 1,800 cases where evidence or property was improperly tracked or missing. The missing evidence prompted prosecutors to dismiss 79 of those cases.

Wrigglesworth has apologized for the problems dating back to 2010, when his father was sheriff. Scott Wrigglesworth, who took office Jan. 1, says the case is officially closed.

