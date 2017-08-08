Boy fighting rare disease wants birthday cards from all over world

A Mid-Michigan boy fighting a rare disease wants your help to make his birthday a happier one.

Oakley Savickas suffers from prune belly syndrome, a group of birth defects that has no cure. If it is not treated it can create serious health risks.

Oakley is celebrating his birthday soon and his big wish is to receive as many birthday cards as he can.

He was diagnosed with the rare disease at birth, which came as a shock to his family. The disorder only affects about 1 in 40,000 births.

"You know a lot of doctors don't even know the outcome or what to expect. And you feel alone because there's not that many people that have it," said Sarah Savickas, Oakley's mom.

She took to the internet asking for help and donations from several families within the community. That gained them the much needed support both financially and emotionally.

"We actually get a lot of our support online from other families who have children like Oakley. So that helps because they can explain a surgery that they've been through or a procedure that their child has been through," Sarah Savickas said.

Despite his diagnosis, Oakley and his family consider each new year another blessing.

For his seventh birthday he is only wishing for one special thing.

"Oakley is asking to receive birthday cards from all over the world. So he loves to get mail. It makes him happy. Going to the post office gives him something to look forward to," Sarah Savickas said.

For Oakley, receiving a card is so much more important than any other present or gift.

"Well, it's because like, it's fun to read. Fun to look at and stuff. It keeps me like busy," Oakley said.

If you would like to send Oakley a birthday card you can send it to:

Oakley Savickas

P.O. Box 201

Alma, MI 48801

