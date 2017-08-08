Local library closed due to discovery of bed bugs

The Mt. Morris branch of the Genesee District Library closed Tuesday after staff members discovered evidence of bed bugs in items returned.

The items in question have been removed and the building will remain closed until it has been treated and inspected.

Mt. Morris city officials have been notified and are taking appropriate steps to resolve the issue.

Library leaders don't anticipate the branch will be closed for long.

